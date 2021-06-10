Houghton Lake man sentenced in child sex crime case

A convicted sex offender from Houghton Lake was sentenced this week to serve more than two decades in prison for child sex crimes, the Michigan Attorney General's Office said.

Michael Clune faced charges in Roscommon and Shiawassee counties stemming from criminal sexual conduct involving multiple pre-teen boys, investigators said. The 50-year-old pleaded guilty in both cases.

On Tuesday, Roscommon County Circuit Court Judge Robert Bennett sentenced him on charges to run concurrently on:

Aggravated child sexually abusive activity; 145 months to 25 years with credit for 251 days served

Using a computer to commit a felony; 140 months to 20 years with credit for 251 days served

The sentences will run concurrently with felonies Clune faced in Shiawassee County, to which he pleaded guilty in March. He was sentenced to 25-40 years in prison in that case, state officials said.

“This prison sentence for Mr. Clune is the result of collaborative work between several law enforcement agencies to ensure justice is served,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel. “My office remains committed to protecting children by pursuing accountability against those who commit criminal sexual conduct.”

Nessel's office last year announced charges against Clune, who had been convicted in 2004 of two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in Wayne County.

Authorities accused him of using a dating app to connect with boys under 15.

In the Shiawassee case, investigators said Clune communicated with a 12-year-old online, coerced him to meet and traveled to a hotel for sex.

Michigan State Police executed a search warrant on Clune’s home and found electronic devices, which led to charges of child sexually abusive activity, the Attorney General's Office reported.

Clune also was accused of similar crimes in Clare County. A third related case with the Clare County Prosecutor’s Office remains ongoing, Nessel's office said.