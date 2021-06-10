Juneteenth commemorated with events across Metro Detroit, state

Juneteenth, observed every year on June 19, has been recognized by 47 states as a holiday to celebrate the emancipation of slaves in 1865. Organizations across Metro Detroit have planned events for families and friends to honor the day.

According to the official Juneteenth website, the day is meant to "commemorate African American freedom and emphasize education and achievement." Events in Michigan include a variety of speakers, performances and even an organized walk.

Here's a partial schedule of events:

WAYNE COUNTY

Juneteenth Freedom Festival, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Parkland C2 Pavilion, Dearborn Heights. Sponsored by the Dearborn Heights Community & Cultural Relations Commission, there will be a variety of food vendors, speakers, performances and activities for people of all ages. Parkland C2 Pavilion is located at 6500 in Parkland, Dearborn Heights.

Juneteenth Mobility Stroll & Roll, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday in downtown Dearborn,City Hall Park. The East Dearborn Downtown Development Authority is hosting its first annual celebration as part of its Homage to Black Excellence programs. The family-friendly event will include a 2.2 mile walk and roll beginning at Michigan Avenue and Schaefer Road before making its way east along Michigan and Wyoming avenues and back to City Hall. The event will include speakers that include Rep. Debbie Dingell, Mayor John B. O'Reilly Jr., Detroit Councilwoman Raquel Castañeda-López, and more. The walk and roll is free to participate and more information about pre-registration can be found at downtowndearborn.org. 13615 Michigan Ave., Dearborn.

As In Heaven, LLC's "Juneteenth in the D" will feature a festival and concert from noon-10:30 p.m. The free event will highlight group dancing. The group plans to hold the festival at Dabis MBAD African Bead Museum, 6559 Grand River Ave., Detroit.

The Archdiocese of Detroit will host an outdoor celebration at St. Charles Lwange Parish, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday with a reunion-style picnic open for families. 10400 Stoepel St., Detroit. Visit aod.org/events.

OAKLAND COUNTY

Detroit Black Wall Street will celebrate Juneteenth from 1:45 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday with an event that includes DJ YNot and a variety of local vendors. The free event will be held indoors and outdoors and feature shopping, performances and food and drink specials. 21380 Coolidge Hwy. in Oak Park. Visit nationalblackguide.com/black-events.

Juneteenth Madison Heights 2021, noon-5 p.m. Saturday. Hosted by the city of Madison Heights Human Relations and Equity Commission, this family-friendly event will feature educational exhibits, live entertainment featuring the Brazeal Dennard Chorale and the Smoke Jones Detroit Band, food trucks and other activities. 360 W. 13 Mile, Civic Center Park. Visit madisonheightsjuneteenth.com.

The annual Juneteenth Family Reunion will take place all day Saturday at Catalpa Oaks Park in Southfield. Since 2019, the Family Reunion focuses on empowering, educating, and entertaining through cultural events. Located at 27705 Greenfield, 1,250 attendees are expected at this year's socially distanced event filled with live entertainment, music, games and more. More information, including an event packet, can be found at juneteenthfamreunion.org.

MICHIGAN

Juneteenth Festival, 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday. Lansing's REO Town neighborhood will host itsfirst family-friendly event that will feature live performances, Black-owned businesses, food and activities. Located at 1131 S. Washington Ave. between South St. and East Elm, Lansing. A list of vendors and performers can be found at juneteenthfestival517.com.

Virtual

The Holland Museum Cultural Lens Series will host a virtual event to honor Juneteenth. Storyteller and performance artist Miz Rosie Chapman will share the story of Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad at 10 a.m. This free, virtual event is open to all ages. Registration is required and can be found at hollandmuseum.org.

The University of Michigan's Center for the Education of Women will host a virtual Juneteenth event on Friday, June 18 from 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Put together by the Women of Color Task Force, the theme for the 2021 event is "Improving Intercultural Race Relations to Develop Intercultural Solidarity.” The event will include several speakers and two main panel sessions. The free event requires pre-registration, which can be found at cew.umich.edu.