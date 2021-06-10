Police investigate suspicious container near Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron

Authorities are investigating a suspicious container found near train tracks north of the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, officials said.

The container was spotted at about 7:36 a.m. near the tracks and a scenic turnout, Port Huron police officials said in a statement.

They said the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad has been called to the scene to examine it.

Police urge everyone to refrain from entering the area around Wright and Elmwood streets.

In the meantime, police have blocked off access in the area while the U.S. Coast Guard has blocked off nearby boat traffic as a precaution.

Anyone with information about the suspicious package should call the Port Huron Police Department at (810) 984-8415. Anonymous tips can be received through the CAPTURE Hotline at (810) 987-6688, or emailed through www.porthuronpolice.org.

