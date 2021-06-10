Port Huron seeks to resume summer firework show

Associated Press

A popular firework show in Port Huron could return a year after it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A notice to proceed with the show has been authorized as part of the Blue Water Festival, according to City Manager James Freed.

The total cost for the firework show is about $8,600. A $5,000 grant from the DTE Foundation for Blue Water Festival 2020 will be used. The deposit from last year will cover the remaining $3,600, according to Freed.

The festival is expected to be held in July.

“I think after such a rough and tough year our residents, families and kids deserve to see a terrific fireworks’ show over our beautiful, vibrant and resilient city,” Freed said Wednesday in a release. “Fireworks shows were one of my fondest memories as a kid. We want this generation of kids to have those same memories.”

Port Huron had prepaid half of the cost of last year’s firework show before it was canceled.