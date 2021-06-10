Washtenaw prosecutor wants suspect in shooting of boy back behind bars after he posts bond

The Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office is seeking to return to custody a man accused of shooting a 6-year-old boy last weekend in Ypsilanti Township.

"We share in the community's pain and anger from a child being shot. And we know that, for many, the pain and anger is compounded by the fact that the defendant was able to make his bond as set by the court," said Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit in a Facebook statement on Wednesday.

"To be clear: our office recommended significantly more restrictive bond conditions, and we disagree with the bond decision that was handed down by the court. That is why, on Tuesday afternoon, we filed an emergency motion to cancel the defendant's bond, and for his bond to be reconsidered."

The suspect, identified as Ryan Le-Nguyen, posted bond and has been released from jail, said Derrick Jackson, a spokesman for the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office.

Fox 2 reported he posted a $10,000 bond.

The shooting was reported Sunday afternoon on Candlewood Lane in Ypsilanti Township.

"The homeowner claims to have been having neighbor troubles where he was being harassed," Jackson said.

The 6-year-old boy and two other children reportedly had been on the man's porch before he fired shots through the window, striking the youth, Jackson said.

Doorbell surveillance footage Fox 2 obtained showed children running down the street after multiple gunshots were heard. Someone was recorded as saying the boy had been shot, according to the video.

Le-Nguyen was arrested and later arraigned on assault with intent to murder charges, county court records show. A hearing was scheduled for Thursday.

Reached by email Wednesday, his attorney, Joseph Simon, would only say: "I believe it is most appropriate for me to make my comments in the courtroom."

In a video message posted on Facebook on Wednesday, Savit said his office sought "significantly more stringent conditions on bond which would have made it more difficult for this individual to be released. Now, the court saw it a different way and we disagree with that, and we are pursuing what our legal avenue is when we do disagree with a bond decision."

Assistant Prosecutor Victoria Burton-Harris called the shooting "horrible" in the video with Savit.

"Our children in this community belong to all of us," she said. "We are a community who will take care of each other. We are a village. Many of you know that I do believe it truly takes a village. Your Prosecutor’s Office is a part of that village. We care about the people in our community. We certainly care about our children. We will do everything that we can to ensure our communities are safe and to chase after justice."