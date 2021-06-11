State police: 2 found slain in Lenawee County

Two people were found dead with gunshot wounds Wednesday night in Lenawee County, police said.

Michigan State Police are investigating, but did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a statement, police said they responded to a call of shots fired at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday on the 200 block of Laberdee, west of Oakwood. That's in Raisin Township, which is just north and east of Adrian.

Police arrived to find two people dead. Both had been shot.

Police have not released more information on the victims, but called the double homicide "an isolated incident" and said "there is no threat to public safety."