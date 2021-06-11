Louisiana man dies in single-car, rollover crash in northern Michigan

A driver who died Wednesday night in northern Michigan after a rollover crash ejected him from his vehicle wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time, police said.

Michigan State Police are investigating the fatal crash. They say that at about 10:10 p.m. Wednesday, troopers from the Cadillac Post responded to the crash at M-115 near S-41 in Clam Lake Township.

Police say the vehicle was "westbound on M-115 at a high rate of speed" when the driver lost control. The vehicle rolled several times, and the driver was ejected. Police believe speed factored into the crash.

The victim is a 37-year-old man named Larry Cordell Nix. Nix hails from Leesville, Louisiana, police said.

A passenger traveling with Nix, a 35-year-old man also from Louisiana, was treated for minor injuries.

According to Michigan Traffic Crash Facts, almost 14% of drivers in Michigan who were ejected from their vehicles in 2019 died.