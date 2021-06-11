Michigan inmate stabbed to death in breakfast line fight

Associated Press

Jackson — A Michigan prison inmate died Friday after being stabbed during a fight, authorities said.

The fight involved more than a dozen inmates and occurred at the Cotton prison near Jackson, said Brianna Brugel, a spokeswoman at the state Department of Corrections.

One man died at a hospital while another was treated and returned to the prison, Brugel said.

The fight broke out in the breakfast meal line.

“Staff detained 13 prisoners involved in the fight,” Brugel said.