Suspect in Ypsilanti Twp. boy's shooting back in jail on revised bond

A man accused of shooting a 6-year-old boy last weekend in Ypsilanti Township is back in jail after his bond was modified, authorities said.

The Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office filed an emergency motion Tuesday to cancel the original bond for Ryan Le-Nguyen and remand the 29-year-old to custody, citing disagreements about the conditions.

Fox 2 reported Le-Nguyen posted a $10,000 bond shortly after the Sunday shooting.

A hearing was held Thursday in 14B District Court and a judge approved the motion, records show. "The defendant is no longer free, and is already back in custody," Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit said in a statement on Facebook.

Washtenaw County Jail records show Le-Nguyen remained held Friday night on a $100,000 bond.

His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, whose deputies arrested Le-Nguyen, said in a statement Friday that it had "fielded numerous questions" about him going free after posting bond.

"In Michigan, the setting of bond is a prosecutorial process and a judicial decision. Police agencies do not have authority to set bond," sheriff's officials wrote on Facebook.

"In this particular case, staff of the Washtenaw County Sheriffs Office investigated, apprehended the suspect, and swore before a magistrate to the facts of the case. Our staff arrested the suspect and took him off the streets because we believed he was responsible for the crimes committed and he was a threat to the community. It is then the prosecutor who advocates on behalf of the people, defense to advocate for their client, and the magistrate to make the decision on bond."

The shooting was reported about 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Candlewood Lane in Ypsilanti Township after Le-Nguyen claimed "neighbor troubles where he was being harassed," Derrick Jackson, a spokesman for the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, told The Detroit News.

The 6-year-old boy and two other children reportedly had been on the man's porch before he fired shots through a window, striking him, Jackson said.

Doorbell surveillance footage Fox 2 obtained showed children running down the street after multiple gunshots were heard. Someone was recorded saying the boy had been shot.

The child, who has been released, "will survive — and hopefully has a long life ahead of him," Savit said. "But it could have been much different. As a result, we have charged that case with the highest possible available charges — assault with intent to murder."

Le-Nguyen is scheduled to face a probable cause conference on July 22, court records show.