Court: Judge who lost race gets 6-year ban for misconduct

Associated Press

Lapeer — A judge who lost reelection in November while a misconduct case against him was pending will be barred from serving again for six years, the Michigan Supreme Court said Friday.

The misconduct case against Byron Konschuh stemmed from acts that occurred when he was a Lapeer County judge and years earlier when he was a prosecutor.

There was no dispute that Konschuh deposited at least 42 checks totaling more than $1,000 into personal bank accounts when he was prosecutor. The checks were fees owed to the prosecutor’s office by a collections company hired in bad check cases.

Konschuh said he used the money to reimburse a portion of his personal spending on office snacks and other expenses.

Konschuh pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor in 2016, though the case was ultimately dismissed under the plea agreement.

“We conditionally suspend him without pay for a period of six years, with the suspension becoming effective only if (Konschuh) regains judicial office during that period,” the Supreme Court said.

Konschuh was defeated by Mike Hodges, who got 61% of the vote last fall.