Mayflies make annual appearance in lakeside communities in 'dreaded part of summer'

St. Clair Shores — Karsten Younes left his job this week on the shores of Lake Saint Clair, gazed up at a nearby light and sighed.

"Summer's coming," he said.

Above his head and in the light, Younes saw a swarm of mayflies, more commonly known as fish flies. In a year when millions of cicadas are expected to make their 17-year appearance, residents living in communities near shorelines are gearing up for the annual appearance of mayflies.

The flies are harmless but can be a challenge for homeowners and businesses to keep at bay since they fly in swarms seeking light. While their lifespan is about two days, their carcasses can appear an apocalyptic scene on boats, sidewalks and roads, where crunches can be heard when cars drive over them. They also emit an odor after they die.

"It's the most dreaded part of summer," said Younes, 17, a busser at Zef's Dockside Bar + Kitchen in St. Clair Shores. "I am constantly looking at my arms trying to flick them off. They are just annoying."

The season of mayflies has arrived in Michigan, signaling a mixed message: it means warm weather is here but the flies that swam communities near shorelines have to cope with the bugs, which are epic in scope.

David Lowenstein, Michigan State University Extension educator, said mayflies are most active from mid-June to July. More mayflies are likely to turn up in the coming weeks.

"Mayflies are a good thing when they emerge. They indicate better quality water, higher oxygen levels and less pollution. ... It's a good sign the waterways are still supporting these kind of insects."

For those who find mayflies a nuisance, Lowenstein said they pale into comparison to cicadas. Cicadas can live several weeks, while mayflies don't live longer than two days, he said.

"It's a small price to pay for a sign there is good water around," Lowenstein said. "Keep your porch lights off at night and get your brooms ready to sweep them away."

Birds also eat mayflies and fish eat mayfly larvae, so people who fish use it as bait.

The bugs' swarms can even be seen on radar, according to meteorologists for Toledos' 13abc Action News.

And while the world has lost more than one-quarter of its land-dwelling insects in the past 30 years, according to researchers in 2020 who study the global bug decline, apparently freshwater insects, like mayflies and mosquitoes, are increasing more than 1 % a year, the study found, according to the Associated Press.

Good news for rivers, lakes and streams, but for lakeshore-dwelling residents, the staple of summer is annoying.

At Zef's Dockside Bar + Kitchen, officials try to ward off the mayflies by turning off the sign that lights the business and also the lights in the hallway.

"Fish flies suck," said Joshua Caumarcin of New Baltimore. "They are everywhere."