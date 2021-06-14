Man slain in Austin shooting went to college in Michigan, worked for Ford

Detroit News staff and wire reports

The man who died in a mass shooting in Austin, Texas, last weekend went to school in Michigan and worked at Ford Motor Co., officials confirmed Monday.

In a post on the Douglas Kantor Memorial Facebook page, relatives said the 25-year-old was from Airmont, New York, and had been living in Michigan after earning a bachelor's degree in computer engineering from Michigan State University.

"He had gone on to work in the IT department for the Ford Motor Company as a product manager, and he was quickly advancing," the statement said. "He motivated everyone he came in contact with, was a team player.

"While continuing his education at the University of Michigan, Kantor bought his first house and later received his Master’s Degree in business. He also developed a website for his brother and father's air conditioning and heating business."

On Twitter, University of Michigan-Dearborn Chancellor Domenico Grasso said Kantor celebrated earning his MBA during a ceremony on April 28.

"He was a talented young professional and had a promising future in front of him," Grasso tweeted. "The premature and tragic death of Doug is a loss for our entire community."

Kantor's family said he had been "looking forward to marrying his high school sweetheart of 10 years and starting a family. He was loved by all who knew him and had an infectious smile that would light up any room. He was loved by his family, friends and everyone who met him. This senseless tragedy has put an end to all his dreams.”

In an email to The Detroit News, Ford spokesman Ian Thibodeau said the company was "shocked and saddened to learn about" Kantor's death.

"We are providing support to his family and his colleagues," he said. "Out of respect for everyone affected by this tragedy, we will not be saying more at this time.”

In a Facebook post Saturday, Kantor's brother, Nick, said he had been in Texas to visit high school friends. He did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday.

Austin police have said Kantor, who had been hospitalized in critical condition with gunshot wounds following the Saturday shooting in the city, died on Sunday. More than a dozen people were injured.

Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on a street packed with bars and barricaded off from vehicle traffic. He said investigators believe the shooting began as a dispute between two parties.

Chacon said at least one suspect was arrested Saturday. On Monday, the department announced a second suspect, a 17-year-old, had been arrested in connection with the shooting.

The mass shooting, one of at least three in the U.S. overnight Saturday, sparked panic along 6th Street, a popular nightlife destination in the city that’s home to the University of Texas.

Meanwhile, supporters have a launched a GoFundMe page to pay for funeral arrangements and expenses.

A separate memorial efforts also was launched through Plumfund.com for the shooting victims and their families