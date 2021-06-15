Family rejects abuse cover-up accusations against Bo Schembechler

The family of University of Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler issued a statement Tuesday insisting that he was not aware of the abuse of Dr. Robert Anderson.

"It is telling to us that Bo never spoke to any of us about inappropriate behavior by Dr. Anderson" the statement reads. "To the contrary, in our steadfast opinion, Bo was not aware of such conduct and assumed that any procedures were medically appropriate."

"As he demonstrated at many points in his career and to us as a family, Bo had a clear and compelling sense of right and wrong: he would not have tolerated misconduct, especially toward any of his players, family members, coaches or to anyone associated with the University of Michigan’s football program," the letter continued. "If Bo had known of inappropriate conduct, we are certain that he would have stopped it immediately, reported it, and had Dr. Anderson removed from the University."

It is signed by Cathy, Glenn and Megan Schembechler, Bo's second wife, son and daughter-in-law, respectively.

Anderson is the former head of University Health Service and team physician for the UM Athletic Department. He served from 1966-2003, then died in 2008.

Twelve years after the doctor died, Robert Julian Stone publicly accused the doctor of sexual assault in February 2020. Since then, 850 others have lodged similar accusations against Anderson and are currently in mediation.

Some accusers have said they alerted officials at UM, but the doctor wasn't stopped.

The Schembechler family letter comes less than a week after Schembechler's son from another marriage, Matthew Schembechler, said he was sexually assaulted by Anderson but the famous coach did not stop him and intervened in Anderson's dismissal by former Athletic Director Don Canham.

Matthew Schembechler could not be immediately reached for comment.

But his lawyer, Okemos-based Mick Grewal, said Schembecher's second wife and fourth son were not around when Matthew Schembechler says he told Bo Schembechler about Anderson's abuse in 1969 and the revered coach allegedly intervened in former Athletic Director Don Canham's attempt to fire him.

Schembechler, who died in 2006, married Matthew Schembechler's mom, Millie, in 1969 and adopted him and his two brothers, Donald and Geoffrey. Millie and Bo Schembechler had Glenn, also known as "Shemy."

After Millie's death in 1992, Bo Schembechler married Cathy Schembechler.

Grewal also said Cathy, Glenn and Megan Schembecher were also not around when former Wolverine football players Daniel Kwiatkowski and Gilvanni Johnson said they were assaulted by Anderson during the 1970s and 1980s, and alerted the revered coach to no avail.

"They don’t know what those men went through," Grewal said. "That is the dark side of Bo, and we are learning about it now, and the dark side of Canham."

Another man is expected to say publicly on Wednesday that he alerted Bo Schembechler of alleged sexual assaults by Anderson, but that nothing was done.

"As painful as the last few days have been, we are confident the facts — and the truth— will ultimately win the day," Schembechler's family added.

