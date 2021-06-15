More Anderson accusers to detail abuse claims on Wednesday

More accusers are speaking publicly on Wednesday about alleged sexual abuse by former University of Michigan Dr. Robert Anderson, days after the son of UM football coach Bo Schembechler and two other men claimed they told the revered coach about the abuse but nothing was done.

Dozens of former UM football players and other athletes will gather near Michigan Stadium to detail sexual abuse allegations involving Anderson and call on university regents to do more.

The press conference comes less than a week after Matthew Schembechler, the son of Bo Schembechler, said he told his father about being abused by Anderson when he was 10. Two other former football players also said they told Schembechler about Anderson's alleged abuse. But Schembechler, they said, did nothing.

Anderson, the former head of University Health Services and team physician for UM Athletic Department, served UM from 1966-2003. He died in 2008. More than 850 accusers of Anderson are currently in mediation with UM.

The press conference comes the day before the UM Regents meet virtually for their regularly scheduled business meeting on Thursday.

Dubbed Regents Refusing Justice, it will be held live and also will be livestreamed at 10 am.

