Raisin Twp. deaths were murder-suicide of 'longtime friends,' state police say

The deaths of two people last week in Lenawee County were a murder-suicide, Michigan State Police said Tuesday.

Police were alerted about gunfire around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday on the 2000 block of Laberdee in Raisin Township and found the pair dead from gunshot wounds.

The men have been identified as Kenya Dionne Niblack, 24, of Florida and Michael Madero, 25, a township resident, state police said.

"Both subjects were longtime friends and according to witnesses, they got into an altercation and Niblack shot Madero and then took his own life," the agency tweeted.

State police are investigating the incident and ask anyone who has information to call its Monroe Post at (734) 242-3500.