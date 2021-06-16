Former UM student: AD Don Canham was told of abuse by Dr. Anderson in early '80s

Ann Arbor — On Wednesday, a year after sexual misconduct allegations about former Dr. Robert Anderson publicly emerged, dozens of Anderson accusers gathered for a news conference near Michigan Stadium,including one man who says he was assaulted by Anderson and then told former Athletic Director Don Canham.

Richard Goldman was a student sports announcer for the football program in the 1980s.

He told The Detroit News ahead of the press conference that he reported abuse by Anderson to Canham in 1981, 1982 and 1983. He said he first told Schembechler of the abuse in 1981, and said the legendary UM coach told him, "Get your ass in Don Canham's office right now."

He said Canham didn't respond to his first complaint that year.

Asked why he is coming forward publicly, Goldman, 60 and now living in Coral Springs, Florida, said, "It’s time. There’s been too many circuses, there’s been too many games. There's too many things that have been going on, regarding let’s say Bo Schembechler, his family, his son. The circus has to come to an end.

"There’s only one thing that matters here, and that’s the name of Don Canham. Because Don Canham, when I went to him in 1981, 82 and 83, especially 1983 after the last incident with Dr. Anderson that I had, that comes to end right now.

“Why? Because of the fact that it was Canham the entire way. Don Canham could have ended this is in the 1960s, 70s, he didn’t, but he could certainly have ended it in 1981, 82 or 83 when I was a broadcaster in the university and I confronted him. The last time that I confronted him when I went to his office and slammed his door after what Anderson tried to pull on me, and said ‘You’ve done nothing for two years,’ his comment back to me was, and I hope you don’t my me swearing, his exact words were ‘Go f--- yourself.'”

“When I left Canham’s office and literally slammed my hand on the door – on the wall outside Schembechler’s office – he came out to me and said, ‘What just happened?’ When I told him, he went in and slammed Canham’s door and read him the riot act. That’s how I knew that Bo – who was the employee – was taking on his employer, who was Don Canham. None of this matters. Bo Schembechler, you want to blame him? You can’t. He was the employee.”

The claims allege Schembechler, who died in 2006, and Canham, who died in 2005, are among the first UM staff to know about Anderson, whom players claim routinely touched them inappropriately during sports physicals and treatments for other ailments. But Anderson continued to work at the university until his retirement in 2003.

The news conference comes as defenders of Schembechler insist he was not aware of Anderson's sexual misconduct, including a statement from family members.

"Bo was not aware of such conduct and assumed that any procedures were medically appropriate," said a letter issued Tuesday by Cathy, Glenn and Megan Schembechler, Bo's wife at the time of his death, son and daughter-in-law, respectively.

Anderson is the former head of University Health Service and team physician for the UM Athletic Department. He served from 1966-2003, and died in 2008.

Twelve years later, in February 2020, Robert Julian Stone lodged the first public accusation against Anderson, saying the doctor dropped his pants and grabbed Stone's hand and put it on his penis. Since then, 850 men have come forward with similar claims of sexual assault and are currently in mediation with UM.

Until now, only a handful of accusers have spoken publicly about accusations against Anderson, who has been accused of genital fondling, unnecessary prostate exams and other inappropriate behavior.

But several people have come forward recently and said that Schembechler knew about Anderson, prompting questions about whether a bronze statute of the famous coach that stands outside of Schembechler Hall on UM's Ann Arbor campus should remain.

UM Regents declined to speak about the controversy over the statue. Joe Paterno's bronze statue was removed in 2012 at Pennsylvania State University amid the child sex abuse scandal there involving Jerry Sandusky.

Schembechler's son, Matthew, came forward last week, along with former UM football players Daniel Kwiatkowski and Gilvanni Johnson. They said they were sexually assaulted by Anderson during exams, told Schembechler but that the coach didn't stop Anderson.

"People need to see a face with what's going on," said Johnson. "I felt like I needed to come out and let people know the fact that people are saying that Bo didn't know. He did know ... I told him myself. And our relationship from that point went downhill."

"We still have people — kids, women — being abused and scared to come forward," Johnson continued. "Until we as a community, as a county, until we get behind those victims and let those victims know we are with them, this culture is going to continue."

Matthew Schembechler said he was abused by Anderson twice, once when he was 10 and a second time when he was in high school. When he told his father about the first time it happened in 1969, Matthew Schembechler said his father said he didn't want hear that the doctor fondled his genitals and digitally penetrated him.

"This was the beginning of the end of the relationship with him," Matthew Schembechler said. "I had hoped my father would protect me, but he didn't."

Claims about Schembechler knowing about Anderson pushes back the timeline of when UM officials allegedly became aware of Anderson's behavior during exams by 10 years, and make him the first person to allegedly know about Anderson.

Until now, the late UM associate vice president for student services Thomas Easthope was thought to be among the first to become aware of allegations against Anderson in 1979, when an advocate approached Easthope and told him the doctor was behaving inappropriately in the exam room with male patients.Easthope, who died earlier this year, told a police investigator in 2018 that he confronted Anderson at the time of the allegations and fired him. But rather than leaving UM, the doctor was promoted soon after.

A May report commissioned by UM to investigate Anderson showed three football players alerted Schembechler to Anderson's behavior. One of the players said Anderson fondled him and gave him a rectal exam. Soon after, they approached Schembechler and questioned the exam.

The press conference comes the day before the UM Regents meet virtually for their regularly scheduled business meeting on Thursday.

