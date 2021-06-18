Semitrailer overturns, spills milk along Michigan freeway

The Detroit News

Holland Township — Milk spilled from an overturned semitrailer shut down traffic for several hours along part of a freeway in western Michigan.

The truck’s driver drifted about 9:30 a.m. Friday from the roadway of Interstate 196 in Holland Township before overturning, according to the Ottawa County sheriff’s office.

Another tanker from the trucking company was called in to pump the remaining milk from the semitrailer. A county hazardous materials team assisted cleaning the milk from the roadway.

The sheriff’s office did not report how much milk the semitrailer was hauling or how much spilled.