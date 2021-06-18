Southfield man, 21, missing after boat capsizes in Genesee County

Southfield — After a boat with three people on it capsized late Thursday night on a Genesee County lake, a Southfield man, 21, has yet to be found, police said.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office dive team said Friday morning that the man's family had been notified.

A rowboat overturned about 10:15 p.m. in water at the Atlas Millpond in Atlas Township. The trio had been out fishing.

Two swam to shore, but the Southfield man "began to struggle," and the others lost sight of him.

He has not been seen since.

The dive team continues its search and recovery efforts.