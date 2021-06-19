Fatal crash reported in Dundee Township

The Detroit News

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office reported a fatal traffic crash that occurred on M-50, east of Dennison Road, in Dundee Township on Saturday, according to a news release.

The crash happened at approximately 2:05 p.m. A preliminary investigation that a 32-year-old man from Adrian was operating a 2007 Saturn Aura eastbound on M-50. For unknown reasons, the Saturn left the roadway to the right. Upon re-entering the roadway, the Saturn crashed into the rear of a 2011 Ford Focus, which was also traveling eastbound and was being operated by a 20-year-old man from Sylvania, Ohio, according to the release.

The initial crash forced the Ford into a ditch on the south side of the roadway. The Saturn continued, crossing the center line of M-50 before crashing into a 2007 Toyota Corolla, which was being operated by a 65-year-old Inkster man, who was traveling westbound, according to the release.

The operator of the Saturn was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Inkster man operating the Toyota was transported via helicopter to St. Vincent medical Center in Toledo, Ohio. The operator of the Ford reported minor injuries, according to the release.

Authorities said excessive speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

Monroe Community Ambulance, Dundee Township Fire Department and the Village of Dundee Police Department assisted at the scene.

Officials said the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call 734-240-7557.