State police investigating officer-involved shooting at Juneteenth parade in Flint

The Detroit News

Michigan State Police is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting at the request of Flint Police that occurred in the city during a Juneteenth parade on Saturday, the agency said on Twitter.

A preliminary investigation showed the shooting happened around 2:14 p.m. while an officer, who was working a traffic point for the Juneteenth Celebration Parade, was fired upon by the lone occupant of a vehicle who drove up to the officer. Upon taking fire, the officer returned fire and struck the suspect, police said.

The officer was not injured, nor were any bystanders who were in there area. The shooting suspect, a 19-year-old female from Flint, succumbed to her injuries at the hospital, police said.

The incident remains under investigation. As of Saturday, state police said the suspect's name would not be released.