Large hail, tornadoes possible in Michigan; utilities prepare for outages

The National Weather Service has issued a severe weather warning for Sunday night, including large hail and the possibility of tornadoes.

The southwest, southern and eastern areas of the state are expected to be hardest hit by two rounds of expected storms, one late this afternoon and the other later this evening.

Severe thunderstorms are likely across all of southeast Michigan mainly after 8 p.m the weather service said.

The storms could include hail that could range in size from golf balls to tennis balls, as well as tornadoes with winds blowing up to 70 mph as storms move southwest to northeast at 45 mph, the weather service said.

"We have a low-pressure system coming from the west with a couple of frontal boundaries moving through southeast Michigan between 8:15 tonight through early tomorrow morning, bringing a chance for strong and severe thunderstorms across much of the area," said Megan Varcie, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service station in White Lake Township.

The low pressure system will be accompanied by a cold front that will help thunderstorms to form, Varcie said.

"Then a warm front to the south in Michigan right now also will help thunderstorms form in southeast Michigan," she added.

The city of Dearborn sent out a text message to resident Sunday afternoon saying "There looks to be two bursts of severe thunderstorms this evening and overnight tonight."

There is an enhanced risk of severe weather mainly from the M-59 corridor south through Metro Detroit to the Ohio border, a slight risk across the I-69 corridor and a marginal risk in the Tri Cities and northern Thumb.

Flooding rain is also likely before the pattern exits eastward early Monday.

John Fossen, spokesman for DTE Energy, said the electric utility will be ready for outages if they occur.

"We are getting prepared in the event we do have severe outages or weather," Fossen said.

Consumers Energy put out a press release with tips on how consumers can get ready for potential violent weather and stay safe.

It noted the company's crews are taking extra health and safety precautions because of the pandemic, and asks that people stay 6 feet from its crews.

The utility cautioned that people should stay at least 25 feet from downed wires, keep children or pets away, and report the issue by calling 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.

