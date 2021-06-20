Police in Michigan, other states on lookout for speeders

Associated Press

Lansing – Law enforcement from more than 30 municipal, county and state agencies are on the lookout for speeders as part of the “Great Lakes, High Stakes” campaign.

Michigan’s Office of Highway Safety Planning and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Region 5 Office are partnering with five other states on the traffic safety effort which runs to June 27.

Nationally, 9,478 traffic fatalities in 2019 involved crashes in which one or more drivers were speeding, according to the Office of Highway Safety Planning.

State police data shows 1,083 people died last year in crashes on Michigan roads compared to 985 in 2019. The increase came as the number of traffic crashes in the state dropped from 314,377 in 2019 to 245,432 last year.

Speed-related crashes rose from 185 in 2019 to 200 last year.

“We hope increased enforcement over the coming weeks will help change these dangerous driving behaviors and save lives,” said Michael L. Prince, Michigan’s Office of Highway Safety Planning director.

Joining Michigan in the campaign are Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota.