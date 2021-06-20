Storms push across southern Michigan; cooler weather brings threat of frost

Karen Bouffard

The Detroit News

Thunderstorms moved across southeast Michigan on Sunday night into Monday morning, bringing hail and power outages with the first severe thunderstorms of the season.

Lingering showers and storms rolled through the region; thunderstorm warnings expired at 6 a.m. as the cold front pushed eastward.

In its wake, a big change is expected in the weather through mid-week.

"A cold front will be moving through Lower Michigan today with temperatures falling into the 50s," the National Weather Service's Grand Rapids office says. "Although it is officially summer, it will feel more like fall. Lows tonight will be in the 30s and 40s with scattered frost across north central Michigan."

In the Metro Detroit area, temperatures are expected to be in the 40s by early Tuesday morning.

But it was Sunday's heat that helped fire off a series of storms, and few southeast Michigan communities were spared: from Monroe County to Washtenaw, Wayne, Oakland, Livingston, Hillsdale and Lenawee counties, city after city felt the effects of the first storms of the summer.

Adrian, Flat Rock, Ypsilanti, Trenton, Belleville, Brooklyn, Dixboro, Detroit, Hillsdale, Taylor, Greenfield Village, Salem, Whitmore Lake, Canton Township, Dearborn, Northville, Livonia and Novi were among the areas to receive warnings that carried the threat of hail and the possibility of tornadoes, flash flooding and power outages.

The National Weather Service's Northern Indiana post, which covers some areas of extreme southern Michigan, said a tornado touched down in Coldwater, Michigan, in Branch County.

To the east of that area, wind damage was reported in Temperance and Dundee in Monroe County, with trees down around Morocco and Douglas roads, Albain and Douglas roads, and Day and Plank roads. Trees were reported down as was damage to a barn in Blissfield in Lenawee County, according to the weather service.

Storms late Sunday moved across Wayne and northeast Washtenaw counties, east from Brooklyn to near Addison and near Hillsdale at 50 mph.

Flash flooding was possible in areas. Interstate 94 at Nine Mile closed overnight for about three hours due to flooding. The Michigan Department of Transportation reopened the freeway around 4:30 a.m.

The weather service warned drivers not to drive through flooded roadways.

Power outages were reported by utility companies as the storms passed through communities. Consumers Energy early Monday said more than 22,000 were without power. DTE Energy said it had about 60,000 affected by power outages.

At 10:24 p.m. severe thunderstorms hit near Whitmore Lake to near Canton Township to near Greenfield Village, moving northeast at 40 mph. The storms reached Dearborn at about 10:25 p.m., and moved to Detroit and Northville around 10:30 p.m., Livonia around 10:40 p.m. and Southfield around 10:50 p.m.

In Lenawee County on Sunday, estimated 2.75 inch hail was reported in Hudson.

Areas Downriver and in Monroe County, including Grosse Ile, Gibraltar, Riverview, Newport, Estral Beach, Toledo Beach, Erie, South Rockwood, Woodland Beach, Stony Point, Bolles Harbor, Samaria and Azalia were affected by the storm, the weather service said.

Other cities affected included Highland Park, Harper Woods, Grosse Pointe Shores, Ecorse, Hamtramck and River Rouge.

The weather service described a "low-pressure system coming from the west with a couple of frontal boundaries moving through southeast Michigan" for the strong storms.

The low-pressure system was accompanied by a cold front and then a warm front to the south in the state that helped the thunderstorms form, said Megan Varcie, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service station in White Lake Township.

Breezy conditions will continue Monday.

"With precipitation chances diminishing through the morning, the main focus turns to wind gusts expected to ramp up this afternoon across the marine zones," the National Weather Service says. "Strong gusts to reach low end gales by afternoon as well across the open waters, particularly across northern Lake Huron ... ."

The winds could affect power restoration efforts. John Fossen, spokesman for DTE Energy, said the electric utility was prepared for outages.

Consumers Energy noted the company's crews were taking extra health and safety precautions because of the pandemic, and asked people to stay 6 feet from its crews.

The utility cautioned that people should stay at least 25 feet from downed wires, keep children or pets away, and report the issue by calling 911 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.

Staff Writer Candice Williams contributed to this report.