MSP trooper responding to B&E on state's west side fatally shoots man

A Michigan State Police trooper responding to a call of a breaking and entering in progress at a home on the state's west side fatally shot a man he encountered in the front yard, investigators said.

Public Information Officer DuWayne Robinson said the shooting occurred in Heath Township after the trooper, who wasn’t identified, responded to a 911 call and saw the suspect in the yard. There was a scuffle between the two, resulting in the trooper firing a shot.

The trooper was responding to a report of a break-in on Oak Road near 132nd in Hamilton around 3 p.m., MSP said on Twitter.

The trooper immediately administered first aid to the man until emergency medical services arrived, state police said. The suspect later died.

The trooper had minor facial injuries and did not require hospitalization, state police said.

It wasn’t immediately known if the suspect, who hasn’t been identified, was armed, according to Robinson.

The trooper was not wearing a body camera, Robinson said, adding it is unclear if the dash camera on the trooper’s vehicle was running.

The MSP Sixth District Incident Response Team is investigating.

