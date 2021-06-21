Sisters killed in I-75 crash near Gaylord en route to vacation

The Detroit News

Two sisters, 22 and 16, were killed in a crash Sunday on Interstate 75 in Otsego County, Michigan State Police say, on their way to a family vacation. Their father driving a separate vehicle witnessed the collision.

State police of the Gaylord post say that just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday, they responded to reports of a crash on I-75 at South Old 27 Highway in Bagley Township. Preliminary investigation by troopers shows a woman, 21, driving a 2006 Mercury Montego southbound on I-75 swerved to avoid a collision. Her car crossed the median into northbound traffic and she struck a 2014 Toyota Prius being driven by a woman, 22, of Rochester.

Two passengers in the Prius, Kaele Lynn Polzin, 22, and Sara Summerlyn Polzin, 16, both of Richmond, were pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers say their father saw the Mercury cross the median and strike the Toyota.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to Otsego Memorial Hospital. The driver of the Montego was later airlifted to Traverse City Munson Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.