Police release name of man fatally shot by Michigan trooper

Grand Rapids Press
Hamilton – State police have identified an unarmed man who was fatally shot by a state trooper in southwestern Michigan after what police called a “prolonged and violent” struggle between the men.

Virgil Taylor, 31, of Zeeland, was shot by the trooper in Allegan County’s Heath Township near Hamilton. An autopsy showed Taylor died of a single gunshot wound, state police Lt. DuWayne Robinson said Wednesday in a statement.

“Evidence from the scene indicates the physical altercation between Taylor and the trooper was prolonged and violent,” Robinson said.

The trooper, who has not been identified, suffered a facial injury during the fight, police said.

Robinson said audio and video was captured on the trooper’s in-car camera system, The Grand Rapids Press reported.

Monday’s shooting occurred near a home after the trooper was dispatched on a reported burglary in progress and after arriving he saw Taylor in the home’s yard.

Robinson has said Taylor was not armed and the trooper appeared to have been in a life-or-death situation with him. Police said Taylor had a prior relationship with one of the homeowners at the residence.

Once the investigation of the incident is complete, police will forward their findings to Allegan County prosecutors for review.

