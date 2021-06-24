Showers, storms, 'torrential rainfall' risks for Michigan this weekend

The Detroit News

Michiganians making weekend plans may want to keep in mind that it's likely to be wet.

Later today through Sunday — and even into next week — will see plenty of chances for rain and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

"A stalled frontal boundary across the northern Great Lakes will bring a subtropical airmass across southern Michigan starting tonight, with very moist conditions holding on through at least the weekend," according to the weather service.

The activity starts early this afternoon with a marginal risk of severe weather, especially on the west side of the state, as a line of thunderstorms moves in across Lake Michigan from Wisconsin. The likelihood of strong winds has prompted the weather service to issue a beach hazard warning today for Mason, Oceana, Ottawa and Muskegon counties, as well as for the beaches of Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee and Mackinac counties, and Beaver Island.

"Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers," the National Weather Service says. "Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures."

In southeast Michigan, the risk for thunderstorms today is mainly across the Tri-Cities area. But the risk soon stretches: "Thunderstorm potential expands across all of southeast Michigan late tonight into Friday," the weather service says.

Rain and storms are forecast to be on and off all weekend.

"There is extremely high confidence that rainfall totals will reach or exceed 1.5 inches across most portions of (southeast Michigan) by Sunday morning, with possible totals ranging somewhere between 2-4 inches," the weather agency says. "Localized higher rainfall amounts expected with thunderstorm activity."

Rain amounts will be dependent on storm activity, the National Weather Service says, and the system could linger into Monday and Tuesday.