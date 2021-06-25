Harper Woods man charged in slaying of girlfriend's 8-month-old son

The Detroit News

Harper Woods — A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder and child abuse in the slaying of his girlfriend’s 8-month-old son nearly two years ago.

The child suffered head injuries on Aug. 26, 2019, while being cared for by the man at a home in Harper Woods, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said.

The child was unresponsive hours later and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Corey Quintae Hawkins of Harper Woods was arraigned Thursday on three counts: felony murder, first-degree child abuse and second-degree murder. He was ordered jailed without bond. A July 7 probable cause conference and July 14 preliminary examination have been scheduled.