Monroe County officials rescue visitor from campground pond

Monroe County Sheriff's officials and other emergency personnel helped rescue someone from a pond Friday in Summerfield Township, investigators said.

The sheriff's office and township fire crews were called to the KOA Campground on Tunnicliffe Road at about 5:10 p.m. on a report of a possible drowning, according to a press release.

Arriving fire officials started searching a pond at the site, and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Dive Team was activated to help with the rescue effort, officials said.

Deputy Dave Moore was the first dive member to arrive on the scene and found the victim within minutes.

Paramedics with Monroe Community Ambulance transported the victim to ProMedica Toledo Hospital in Ohio.

Other details were not released Friday night.