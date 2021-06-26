Michigan cities with the most rainfall

More than 6 inches of rain fell in the last 24 hours and another 1 to 2 inches are expected overnight as storms trench southeast in Michigan this weekend.

The National Weather Service in White Lake Township said 4 to 6.5 inches of rain were widespread from Detroit to Ann Arbor overnight.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for Wayne County, and Detroit is seeking federal disaster assistance after major flooding in Metro Detroit.

Dearborn city officials said at Saturday's 4:30 p.m. press conference the city was drenched with more than 7.5 inches of rainfall; however, the National Weather Service said the city wasn't included in their top list because the last update the weather service received was 2.4 inches at 8 a.m.

Garden City and Grosse Pointe received the most rainfall with 6.5 inches, according to the weather service. Here's a full list of cities with the most rainfall accumulation, as of noon when the weather subsided:

Garden City - 6.6 inches Grosse Pointe - 6.5 inches Ann Arbor - 5.3 inches Detroit - 5 inches Ypsilanti - 4.7 inches Bloomfield Hills - 4.3 inches Richmond - 4.2 inches Pontiac - 4.1 inches Armada - 4 inches Shelby Township - 3.9 inches Farmington - 3.5 inches Farmington Hills - 3.3 inches Port Huron - 3.2 inches Manchester - 3.1 inches St. Charles - 3 inches Troy - 2.8 inches Westland - 2.7 inches

At 4 p.m. Saturday, 38,000 homes were without power, including nearly 32,600 DTE customers. About 261 crews are out in the field tending to pockets of Sterling Heights, Madison Heights, Detroit, West Bloomfield, Farmington Hills and Livonia, where more than 2,500 homes in each city are without power.

Additionally, 5,600 Consumers Energy customers were without power with more than 140 homes affected. Crews are out near Bangor, Hamlin Township, Lawrence Township, Sturgis, and Midland.

