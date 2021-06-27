Port Austin families recovering from tornado with estimated 120 mph winds

Jennifer Chambers

The Detroit News

In the time it took Jan and Larry Horetski to make the 17-mile drive from Port Austin to Bad Axe and back for a soft serve ice cream Saturday night, a tornado tore open their stocked garage and threw its contents like toys across their neighborhood.

The couple returned to find lawn mowers, snow blowers, compressors, deep freezers, grills, tools, hunting gear and beloved Christmas decorations in shreds or just plain gone. The garage structure itself has disappeared, blown into hundreds of pieces.

"Our garage is completely gone. Everything is all over the place in the neighbors' yards. We can't find some of it. The garage door is all smashed on top on it with sharp pieces right into things," Jan said on Sunday.

Of the 18 to 19 maple trees the couple planted just after they got married 50 years ago on their property, every single one is uprooted, Jan said. Fruit trees, flowering trees and other landscaping has all been ripped from its foundation and roots, adding to the shock of a tornado which hit several homes along Grindstone Road east of M-53, at the southern portion of Port Austin village.

The National Weather Service confirmed Saturday night's suspected tornado on Sunday afternoon. The tornado hit about 6 p.m., leaving in its wake sheared-off trees, splintered limbs and damage to several homes.

"We've never had a tornado here," Jan said. "We are OK. Everything can be replaced."

The Horetskis were among a handful of families recovering from the EF-2 tornado, which had a peak wind of an estimated 120 mph with a 6.9 mile path and maximum width of 400 yards.

The last tornado to hit Huron County was an EF-0 on Nov. 6, 2015, the NWS said.

Officials at the the NWS said the single tornado touched down four miles southwest of Port Austin north of the intersection between Port Crescent Road and Sand Road. It snapped several trees and tree limbs, uprooted trees and damaged barns and buildings.

The tornado moved northeast and crossed M-53 just south of the M-25 intersection. From there it damaged six houses, with three roofs completely detached and one house with major roof damage. Two garages and one barn are completely destroyed with substantial tree damage in the area.

DTE crews were on site Sunday attempting to repair downed poles and lines as residents picked through the damage.

At 2:45 p.m. Sunday, DTE's outage map showed 2,373 customers in Port Austin, Port Austin Township and Huron City have been without power since about 5:55 p.m. Saturday. The utility expects to restore power by 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

DTE said its teams are encountering extensive wind and flood damage across the region, which is delaying access to equipment. The utility is asking residents to stay at least 20 feet from all power lines and anything they’re in contact with and to consider them live.

Outages and downed lines can be reported online at outage.dteenergy.com, with the DTE Energy Mobile app, or at 1-800-477-4747.

The weather service also sent survey teams to Clare, Ionia and Mecosta counties and is working with Eaton County’s emergency management agency following reports of tornadoes there.

“So far, there hasn’t been significant damage that went through Eaton County that indicates there maybe was a tornado,” said Jim Maczko, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “If there was, it probably landed in a field, and it been brought to anyone’s attention.”