State police arrest man in death of Adrian woman

A man has been arrested in the death of an Adrian woman who went missing in Lenawee County this spring, Michigan State Police said Monday.

Jessica Marie Fox was last seen at about 4 p.m. March 21 at the Indian Crossing Trails in Tecumseh and had told a friend she waited for someone to pick her up, state police have said.

After lengthy searching, authorities recovered the 30-year-old's body from the River Raisin in Raisin Township on April 8.

An autopsy by the county medical examiner determined Fox died from strangulation and ruled her death a homicide, state police said in a statement Monday.

Through an extensive investigation, authorities developed a person of interest. On June 24, a 33-year-old man from Adrian, Christopher George Maurer, was arrested, according to the release.

Other details in the case were not released Monday.