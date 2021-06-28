Eyes on the sky: Tuesday brings renewed threat of severe weather

The Detroit News

As Michiganians recover from a weekend of storms, tornadoes and flooding amid the potential for more rain each day this week, forecasters warn Tuesday is most likely to deliver another round of severe weather.

"Shower/thunderstorm coverage will be more substantial on Tuesday ...," the National Weather Service says. "With a very warm and moist air mass still in place, expect the flooding potential to increase as well as more locations receive heavy rainfall. Localized rainfall amounts could certainly reach 1 to 2 inches ... . Given recent heavy rainfall, the flooding potential will be monitored closely over the next several days."

Southeast Michigan, which was hammered by flooding and severe storms over the weekend, has a 60 percent chance of rain this afternoon. Those chances climb to 80 percent Tuesday, according to the weather agency.

Additional rain, of course, could hamper recovery efforts as residents dry out basements, yards and homes.

Interstate 94 near the Detroit-Dearborn border remains closed as authorities clear water, vehicles and debris after torrential rainfall Saturday and Sunday. The roadway will be inspected for damage before it reopens, the Michigan Department of Transportation says.

A low pressure system moving through the area Tuesday is likely to trigger storms and heavy rain.

"A few storms (Tuesday) afternoon and evening may produce small pockets of damaging wind gusts, which could take down a few trees or power lines," the National Weather Service says. "The most likely threat from storms, however, will be the continued risk for heavy downpours and localized flooding."

Temperatures will be in the 80s through Wednesday, with high humidity. A cold front is expected to sweep through later in the week, promising cooler, drier air.