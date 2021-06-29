Ann Arbor library book returned 70 years late

The Detroit News

An Ann Arbor District Library book checked out more than 70 years ago has made its way back — with a note explaining why it took seven decades to be returned.

The copy of the social studies curriculum for Ann Arbor third to sixth graders was checked out by Tappan art teacher Mary Rowland Fisher sometime in the 1940s, according to a Facebook post from the library.

The book, which was published in 1929, has lesson plans, learning objectives, suggestions for activities and more.

Fisher's daughter-in-law found the book and returned it with the following note:

"Please accept this (rather late) overdue book return. Apparently Mary Rowland overlooked the due date. She was a local teacher, preparing to start a family at the time. Perhaps you might consider waiving the fine, as Mary passed away in 1967?"

The library’s response: “Poof! Consider it waived!”