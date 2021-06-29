Price hikes for Metro Detroit water bills to kick in July 1

Detroit — Water rates are set to increase Thursday with communities setting hikes that, in many cases, will be more than the 1.5% hike for water and 0.6% decrease for wastewater that the regional Great Lakes Water Authority is passing along.

The final water bill homes receive reflects charges from the community and the water authority.

Some, such as Birmingham, have hiked rates aggressively. Water is now $5.30 per 1,000 gallons in the tiny Oakland County suburb, up 7% from $4.95 in 2020. Sewer rates are up to $8.57 per 1,000 gallons, an increase of about 4.4% from the $8.21/1,000 gallon cost last year.

Local communities have water-related costs of their own and the Great Lakes Water Authority has no say in those final rates.

The increases are set to kick in days after multiple Metro Detroit communities were hit hard with flooding and basement backups, prompting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to declare an emergency and pursue aid from the federal government.

In Birmingham's case, the price hike for water is attributed to increased maintenance costs, an increase in depreciation and a "new residential cross-connection inspection program," according to the city's website.

The increase in sewer prices is tied to a 6% increase in costs from GLWA and the Oakland County Water Resources Commissioner.

Other communities, such as Highland Park, will only pass on the price hike from GLWA, but won't increase water rates on their own accord.

"You've got to think about the residents you're taking that money from," Highland Park Mayor Hubert Yopp said. "(A price hike) is not what our community needs."

In Detroit, Michigan's largest city, water volume rates will go up a modest 2%, to $26.60 per 1000 cubic feet from $26.08 per 1000 cubic feet. Its disposal rate and sewerage service charge is unchanged from a year prior.

Bryan Peckinpaugh, spokesman for the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department, said that "since 2016, the DWSD leadership has strived to keep rate increases below 4% and currently the combined increase has averaged 3% annually. This is one measure to keep that combined increase low, at 2%."

"Prior to the 2016," Peckinpaugh noted, "the average rate increase was 9% over the 20 previous years, with some years in double-digit increases."

The biggest change on the Detroit water bill in 2021 is the hike in drainage charges per impervious acreage. That's up 8%, to $677 from $626.

Peckinpaugh said that increase is "based on the annual volume to manage and treat the stormwater and pay down the debt on the nine wet weather treatment facilities."

Detroit is in the midst of a $240 million, two-year upgrade of its sewer system.

“We are undertaking the largest water and sewer upgrade program in more than 80 years,” Detroit water department director Gary Brown said last month when the upgrades were announced.

Thus far, 50 miles of sewer collection piping have been replaced or lined, and more than 1,100 lead service lines have been replaced, the water department said.

Livonia, Wayne County's third-largest city, like Highland Park, intends to pass on the GLWA price hike, but won't include one of its own, said city spokesman Dave Varga.

Shelby Township, a Macomb County suburb of 80,000 residents, saw an 18% rate hike take effect in January according to a report in C & G News.

David Miller, the township's director of public works, wrote of the "new normal" in a water quality report sent out to residents this month. High water usage during the pandemic has resulted in higher water bills.

During the summer of 2020, Shelby Township exceeded its contractual peak hour factors on five occasions, Miller wrote.

"Particularly in July, the township averaged more than our maximum permissible usage by as much as 10 percent," the newsletter read.

"Because of this significant increase in usage," the newsletter continued, GLWA "compelled the Shelby Township Department of Public Works to enact certain

safeguards to ensure these exceedances do not reoccur."

The exceedances, Miller said, resulted in two changes, including "the adoption of a mandatory irrigation ordinance restricting the time that homeowners can water their lawns and landscape."

"Second is the construction of a 3.5 million gallon water reservoir and pumping facility. This is being constructed to offset future peak demands on the system and mitigate long term rate increases from GLWA."

The Macomb Daily reported that the township broke ground on the facility earlier this month.

The irrigation ordinance was passed in March, and is in effect from May 1 to Oct. 1 each year. Homes using sprinklers to water their lawns can only operate them from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., and even and odd-numbered homes must alternate days.

In a 2018 infographic, GLWA explained that there are three ways communities can control their water charges: store water, so supplies don't need to be pulled from the system at peak usage, manage usage during peak hours, and conserve.

jdickson@detroitnews.com