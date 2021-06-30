Swimmers, beware: Lake Michigan's 8-foot waves will be dangerous

The Detroit News

Michiganians and their visitors ready for fun in the sun along the Lake Michigan shoreline should heed warnings before the Fourth of July holiday: beach conditions will be dangerous.

High winds will create dangerous conditions in Lake Michigan on Thursday afternoon through Friday as waves reach as high as 8 feet with life-threatening rip currents, according to the National Weather Service.

While waves may diminish, the risk remains. "Life-threatening currents are expected through Friday night, even during periods of low wave heights," the weather service says.

"Dangerous currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers."

The forecast for the end of the week and the holiday weekend promises summer warmth in the 70s and 80s, and mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. But it's the wind that will propel the danger.

"Swimming will be discouraged at West Michigan beaches, with dangerous conditions developing near the Points and from Holland southward," the weather service's Grand Rapids office says.

There have been 14 drownings in Lake Michigan in 2021, according to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, a group that tracks water safety and accidents on the Great Lakes.

For more information, check the National Weather Service's beach hazard monitor.