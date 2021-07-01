Nine Michigan beaches closed due to water contamination, officials say

Nine Michigan beaches are currently closed — most due to high levels of bacteria in the water, according to state officials.

The state's Department of Environmental Quality announced several of the closures earlier this week and after days of storms dumped heavy rain across Michigan.

As of Thursday, three of the beaches that remain closed are in Oakland County. State officials reported high levels of bacteria in the water at most of the beaches because of storm runoff.

The county's closed beaches are: Independence Oaks County Park beach on Crooked Lake in Independence Township; ECHPOA beach on Elizabeth Lake in Bloomfield; and Crossroads For Youth beach on Handsome Lake in Oxford.

ECHPOA was closed Thursday due to high levels of bacteria in the water caused by wildlife.

Also in Metro Detroit, the St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach in Macomb County is closed. The beach was closed Tuesday and officials haven't identified the source of the high bacteria levels.

Elsewhere around the state, the Department of Environmental Quality said the following beaches were closed as of Thursday:

► Bath Township Beach on Park Lake in Clinton County. The beach has been closed since June 15 and officials haven't identified the source of the high bacteria levels.

► First Sand Beach in the Copper Country State Forest on the Keweenaw Bay of Lake Superior in Baraga County. The beach has been closed since June 18 and officials haven't identified the source of the high bacteria levels.

► Houghton City Beach on the Portage Canal and Lake Superior in Houghton County. The beach has been closed since June 24 because of a chemical or oil discharge.

►Beaverton City Park's beach on Ross Lake in Gladwin County. The beach was closed Wednesday and officials haven't identified the source of the high bacteria levels.

► City Park Beach on Silver Lake in Genesee County. The beach was closed Tuesday and officials haven't identified the source of the high bacteria levels.

However, three beaches that the agency announced were closed earlier this week reopened Thursday. They are:

► Singing Bridge Beach on Saginaw Bay in Whitney in Arenac County. It was closed Tuesday because of high bacteria levels caused by an unknown source.

► Pontiac Recreation Area beach on Pontiac Lake in White Lake in Oakland County. It closed Wednesday due to high bacterial levels caused by storm runoff.

► Holly Village Beach on Bush Lake in Holly in Oakland County. It closed Tuesday due to high bacterial levels caused by storm runoff.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez