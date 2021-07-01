Pilot unharmed after crashing plane on Cheboygan airport runway

A Michigan man was unharmed after crash landing his plane Wednesday at the Cheboygan County Airport, state police said.

Troopers were called to the airport at about 12:20 p.m. to respond to a report of a plane crash.

According to a preliminary investigation, the private plane's pilot, a 66-year-old man from Pointe Aux Pins, was flying the aircraft as it approached the airport from the west. The pilot did not deploy the craft's landing gear and it skidded about 150 yards on the airport's runway, state police officials said.

The pilot was the only person aboard the plane at the time, they said.

State police have submitted a report and photos of the plane to the Federal Aviation Administration for review and its investigation, authorities said.

