Watch: Whitmer unveils COVID vaccination cash prizes, college scholarships

Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is set to unveil an initiative Thursday offering cash prizes and college scholarships to encourage more Michigan residents to get their COVID-19 vaccines.

The effort, called "MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes," will give Michiganians who are vaccinated the chance to win more than $5 million and nine $55,000 college scholarships through a "lottery-style raffle," according to an advisory from the governor's office. It's being supported by Meijer and the Michigan Association of United Ways.

As of Wednesday, nearly 62% of Michigan residents 16 and older have received at least their initial vaccine dose. The percentage has been inching upward slowly in recent weeks.

A little over 52% of residents age 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

Other states, including Ohio, Oregon and Maryland, have used similar programs to try to entice their residents to get vaccinated. Vaccinations in Ohio jumped 28% the weekend after Gov. Mike DeWine's "Vax-a-Million" initiative was announced on May 12, according to his state's health department.

During a White House briefing in May, Andy Slavitt, then-acting administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, called the lottery programs "very effective."

In Ohio, residents age 12 to 17 who have received at least their first COVID-19 vaccination can enter for a chance to win one of five four-year full-ride scholarships, including room and board, tuition and books, to any Ohio state college or university. Ohio residents age 18 and older who have received their COVID-19 vaccination can win one of five $1 million prizes.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, the Maryland Lottery and the Maryland Department of Health launched a "VaxCash" promotion in May, which planned to hand out a total of $2 million in cash prizes to 41 Maryland residents who have been vaccinated.

From January through May, the state has spent more than $7 million on vaccine-related advertising, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

cmauger@detroitnews.com