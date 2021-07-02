Beaumont seeks volunteers to study how long COVID-19 antibodies last

The Detroit News

A research study has been launched by Beaumont Health to better understand how a person develops vaccine-induced COVID-19 antibodies and how long they last.

The study, COVID-19 Vaccination Elicited Response or “COVER,” allows participants to monitor their immunity to COVID-19 over the next two years, hospital officials said.

Researchers are interested in the immune response in people who are immune-compromised, including transplant patients or those who take immunosuppressive drugs for autoimmune conditions.

Gabriel Maine, said the study’s principal investigator and an immunologist, said the more people know about their vaccine response, the better they’re able to protect themselves from COVID-19.

"We’re particularly interested in people who are immune-compromised because they are some of the most vulnerable when it comes to the potentially devastating effects of COVID-19," Maine said.

The study is open to the first 1,000 people ages 18 or older to apply: 500 who are immune-compromised and 500 people who are not immune-compromised and want to monitor their antibody levels.

Compensation for time and travel is available.

Participants are required to be within 30 days of receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or plan to receive the vaccine within seven days of enrolling in the study, officials said.

Participants are expected to partake in seven or eight visits to a Beaumont location in Royal Oak or Troy that include blood draws every 3 months during the first year and at 18 and 24 months in the second year.

Participants can follow their antibody response to COVID-19 vaccination and all antibody test results will be shared with each study participant through their myBeaumontChart account, officials said.

"Participants will be able (to) understand how their immune system responded to vaccination, and how long those antibodies are sustained over a two-year follow-up period,” Maine said. "This study will help further understand the short and long-term benefits of COVID-19 vaccination, along with any potential limitations. We just need people to take that first step and volunteer."

To volunteer, visit the COVID-19 Vaccination Elicited Response Study website.