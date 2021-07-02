Water authority to investigate electrical challenges at Detroit pump stations

The Great Lakes Water Authority will conduct an internal investigation into multiple electrical issues at two Detroit pumping stations during last weekend's historic flooding and it intends to seek an independent firm to conduct a separate review.

But GLWA Chief Executive Officer Sue McCormick stressed during a Friday update on the historic southeast Michigan flooding that the two Detroit pump stations "operated as designed" during the "thousand-year rainfall event" that she partially blamed on global warming.

The update comes days after the flooding trenched parts of the region with 7 inches of rain over 12 hours from late Friday into early Saturday.

"We've never seen or experienced anything like this," McCormick said. "In our sector, we know there's always going to be a larger storm and so no matter what we design for, we can come up short."

The rainfall overwhelmed the system and was not caused by any single pumping station or any single element within the regional system, said McCormick, adding she doesn't believe the flood could have been prevented.

GLWA officials believe it will take about two months for their internal investigation and at the same time, will recruit an independent engineering expert to separately investigate.

There are nine pump stations in the regional wastewater collection system — four within Detroit's local system, all operated by the GLWA.

Detroit water officials this week said they also are investigating the cause of a two-hour house power failure at the recently upgraded Conner Creek pumping station on the city's east side.

The station is required because the elevation of the systems relief sewers is too low to allow the sewage to flow by gravity. The nearby Freud Street pump station also passes overflow from the sewer to Conner Creek, which discharges to the Detroit River after its sanitized.

"The Conner Creek pump station did not fail," McCormick said. "The current system functioned at its capacity in the circumstances."

McCormick said the Conner Creek pumping station experienced an in-house power outage from a leaking vacuum priming pump that sprayed water on the circuit breaker within the pump station. Generators weren't activated because it wasn't the fault of an external power source. It did not impact the power to the first and second pumps, however, it did delay the start of the rain pumps, she added.

GLWA explains

McCormick said at 4:54 p.m. last Friday, the wet well level at the Freud pump station reached 64 feet, the minimum level required to start a pump.

"You can't do that in advance. At 5:07 p.m., the GLWA systems control center attempted to start a second pump, however, it experienced several trips as the start attempt was being made. System control was able to successfully energize a second pump after several attempts."

By 7:52 p.m. the pump station returned to standby status. At 9:25 p.m., the pumps were reactivated as the storm had its bursts, she said.

The third pump failed to initially start but was working by 2:21 a.m.

"The first challenge was the electrical trip in starting the third pump," McCormick said. "We don't know the cause of the trip, but we'll certainly investigate that, given the wet low levels, the system would have been providing normal service. Second, the power supply was interrupted to the station at 6:52 a.m. on Friday. At the time of notification, we thought we were going to have that corrected but the issue was not resolved before the rain event."

In addition, one power source was out of service at the time and the stations only had power from one substation. There is an emergency generator on site, she said, but it's configured to provide to only one substation, which was the one in-service.

"While we were able to run three pumps on the external feed that was available to us, the generator can only support two pumps, so we were using the maximum capacity available and that was achieved and sustained," McCormick said.

Meanwhile, at Conner Creek, water levels rose 5 feet in less than 25 minutes. The system is required to reach 68 feet before starting the first pump, she said.

The first pump was started at 12:36 a.m. on Saturday and the second at 12:44 a.m. Then, the station lost house-power. The electrician confirmed that the first and second pumps were operational and reset the circuit breaker for the house power.

After the breaker reset, the third, fourth, and fifth pumps were running by 2 a.m.

"Systems control attempted to start the sixth pump; however after three attempts, we did not want to cause a potential disruption in the five pumps that were running over the last several hours," said McCormick, adding the pump stations were adequately staffed at the time with an operator, electrician and a maintenance technician.

"As with Freud, the Conner Creek pump station faced operational challenges, but never failed," she said.

During normal weather, the pumps release more than a combined 570 million gallons of water each day from Conner Creek. During wet weather, a combined 1,900 million gallons of wastewater from six pumps travels from the Freud Street station to Conner Creek.

Gary Brown, director of Detroit's Water and Sewerage Department, told the Detroit City Council on Tuesday that a separate investigation of issues involving the pumping station on Freud Street took place after heavy rains in 2016. Since then, Brown added, $30 million has been invested into the station "to rebuild those pumps and those pumps worked as designed."

McCormick said after the 2016 failure, water officials reconstructed some pumps.

The pump affected over the weekend was previously upgraded, but did not receive controls improvements, said Navid Mehram, chief operating officer of wastewater services.

"When you have mechanical equipment failures can occur, even after corrections just because they are moving parts," he said. "Further investigations are being made."

GLWA estimate it will cost $250 million to further improve Freud Street and Conner Creek pumping stations.

The authority said it plans to spend $1.7 billion over the next five years for water and sewage improvements in the state, including $285 million slotted for next year.

"We can accomplish much of that with our resources and within reasonable periods of time but to solve this issue across the system once and for all, it's a huge endeavor," McCormick said.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer requested the Federal Emergency Management Agency conduct a joint preliminary damage assessment with state and local officials to review damages and response costs. She has also requested the president to declare a declaration of disaster.

FEMA officials are expected to visit Detroit on Thursday to assess the damage, Mayor Mike Duggan said.

The storm resulted in basement backups for thousands of homes, primarily in Detroit and Dearborn's east side communities. Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Wayne County on Saturday to tap state resources with local response and recovery efforts. Grosse Pointe, Inkster, Garden City and Ann Arbor communities also were hit hard by the floodwaters.

More than 100 vehicles were abandoned in freeways and underpass flooding. Eastbound Interstate 94 in Wayne County probably won't reopen for at least a week, maybe even two, said the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Interfaith Leadership Council of Metro Detroit and Zaman International along with other organizations are gathering volunteers to help clean out impacted basements. Those interested in helping can go to the Dearborn Ward building, located at 20201 Rotunda in Dearborn, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.