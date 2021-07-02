National Park Service: Rockfalls at Pictured Rocks an 'inherent risk'

Rockfalls at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore are an "inherent risk," which visitors should be aware of, the National Park Service warns.

A rockfall is not unusual; they happen every spring, said Susan Reece, a spokeswoman and educator for the park service.

"Usually there wouldn't be people out there," due to cold temperatures, Reece said. Munising reached a high of 64 that day, according to Accuweather.

"What's unusual is getting it on camera," Reece said.

A June 27 cliff collapse into Lake Superior was caught on camera by boaters, and the video went viral.

More:Video: Massive cliff collapse at Pictured Rocks stuns boaters

“We could hear the cliff wall popping and cracking and within 60 seconds a section of cliff approximately 200 feet wide fell before us," one of the boaters, Jahn Martin, told WLUC-TV. "The splash and swell wave were very dramatic.”

In August 2019, a group of kayakers said rocks fell about 50 feet away from them.

Van Ouellette-Ballas of Northern Waters Adventures, who guides kayakers on tours, told USA Today at the time the group "thought we were at a safe distance" when falling rocks missed them "by about 50 feet."

Just a day prior, USA Today reported that a 14-year-old girl was killed by falling rocks in Montana's Glacier National Park.

In a publication called Superior Wildlands, published by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Forest Service, Mike Pflaum, superintendent of Pictured Rocks, writes that the lakeshore is an "erosional park."

Pflaum writes:

"In spring, winter and autumn, water travels slowly through the porous bedrock freezing and thawing, freezing and thawing. This particularly occurs near the exposed surface of the cliffs. This freeze-thaw action is a basic erosional process known worldwide, but is particularly active here on Lake Superior where we have fairly extreme weather conditions." .... "Layers of bedrock fracture along fault lines, lineaments, or cracks in the rock, often causing tiny or enormous rock fall along the cliffs."

Reece said there are no geologists on staff to say how much rock fell last week.

"Time and nature" are the culprits, Reece said.

There are no warning signs posted regarding the possibility of falling rocks, Reece said.

"There's an inherent risk of going outside, into nature. That would be like putting up signs that a tree limb could fall," Reece said.

According to the U.S. National Park Service, Pictured Rocks has 40 miles of Lake Superior shoreline. It gets its name from mineral seepage that produces different colors on the rocks, including black, white, red, blue and orange.