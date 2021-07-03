State police urges caution as multiple kayakers saved on Shiawassee River

The Detroit News

Shiawassee Township — Michigan State Police are warning people to use caution on the Shiawassee River after they had to rescue multiple kayakers on Saturday.

"MSP and local emergency responders in Shiawassee County have rescued numerous kayakers from the Shiawassee River near the area of Geeck Road and Exchange Roads and north of Geeck Road Park today due to the unsafe river conditions," state police said in a release. "Contributing factors to the unsafe river conditions are (high water levels), a strong current, and large debris obstructing bends along the river."

The release reminded recreational river users to "stay aware of their surroundings, keep a charged cell phone for emergency use, and avoid alcohol consumption."