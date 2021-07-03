Monroe Co. Sheriff: Woman in stolen car led deputies on chase, struck patrol car

Monroe Township — A 24-year-old Toledo woman in a stolen Jeep from Minnesota Saturday led Monroe County’s sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed freeway chase for about two miles before she smashed into a median guard rail and intentionally backed into a police vehicle, sheriff’s officials said.

After allegedly slamming the Jeep into the marked police vehicle, the woman drove into a ditch, jumped out and ran about 100 yards, and hid in the brush until a police dog tracked her down, according to a Monroe County Sheriff’s press release.

The incident started at about 8:40 a.m. when two deputies were dispatched to the Michigan Welcome Center at the Michigan/Ohio border “to check the well-being of a female in a white Jeep Compass,” the release said.

“Deputies made contact with the female subject and obtained verbal identification,” the release said. “While investigating, the female driver fled the Welcome Center onto northbound I-75 at a high rate of speed with deputies in pursuit. The suspect subsequently crashed her car into the center median guard rail approximately two miles north of the Welcome Center.

“While the suspect was trying to get the vehicle back onto the roadway, she intentionally struck the marked patrol vehicle that pulled behind her to prevent escape,” the release said. “The suspect fled again and drove a short distance before driving off the roadway into a ditch. The suspect then fled on foot and hid nearby.”

A Michigan State Police Canine Unit was called in. “After a short track … (the) canine located the suspect hiding in the brush approximately one hundred yards south of the crashed vehicle,” the release said. “The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.”

Deputies later determined that the woman, who was not injured, had provided them with a false name when they initially interviewed her at the Welcome Center, the press release said. The Jeep she was driving had been reported stolen from Minnesota, according to the release.

The woman is incarcerated in the Monroe County Jail pending charges, the release said.