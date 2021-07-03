Money being raised to mark remote Upper Peninsula trails

Associated Press

Eagle River – An Upper Peninsula man is raising money to install markers that can help authorities reach stranded snowmobilers or others who use remote trails.

Joe Schneller, an emergency medical technician, is leading the project in Houghton and Keweenaw counties to honor his late wife, Linda, who had cancer, The Daily Mining Gazette reported.

“The more trails that we can get marked – if you twist your ankle, you can go, ‘OK, wait a minute: I think this is about where I am.’ It’s easier to get people out to you,” said Keweenaw County zoning administrator Ann Gasperich.

Signs placed in half-mile intervals can be matched to GPS coordinates if someone calls 911.

“Emergency trail location signs are a critical part (of) any trail system,” Schneller said.

Area sheriffs and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources have signed off on the project, Gasperich said.