Chesterfield Township man killed in shooting at Fourth of July party, police say

A Chesterfield Township man was killed in a shooting early Monday, police said.

The police department said officers were dispatched early Monday morning to the 48000 block of Jamaica for a reported shooting. There, they found a 50-year-old lying in a yard with apparent gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead, police said.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from a "physical altercation" that escalated during a Fourth of July party. They arrested a 47-year-old Chesterfield man in connection with the victim's death, as well as a 48-year-old man also from Chesterfield who they say was involved in the incident.

Both me, neither identified in a news release from police, were taken to the Macomb County Jail, where they are awaiting arraignment. Police did not identify the victim.

The shooting is under investigation. Police said it was the second homicide in the township in just over a 24-hour period.