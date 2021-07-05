Four-year I-275 project in Wayne County to begin Tuesday, MDOT reminds motorists

A four-year Michigan Department of Transportation project to repair and rebuild parts of Interstate 275 in Wayne County is slated to begin Tuesday.

The project, to be completed in six phases, includes 24 miles of I-275 between Will Carlton Road and Six Mile in Wayne County.

It includes 10 miles of concrete pavement repairs, 14 miles of rebuilding concrete pavement, asphalt resurfacing of four interchanges, rebuilding concrete pavement of parts or all of six interchanges, and improving 65 bridges and a retaining wall.

It also will include drainage improvements, sign replacements, traffic signal modernizations, intelligent transportation system improvements, sidewalk updates that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and tree replacements, according to a news release from MDOT.

A segment of the Metro Trail also will be rebuilt to replace an adjacent retaining wall.

Beginning Tuesday and into the late fall, I-275 will have one lane open in each direction between I-94 and South Huron Road for concrete pavement repairs.

Additionally, Pennsylvania Road will be closed over I-275. Through late August, a detour will take motorists to Sibley.

Meanwhile, starting Wednesday through Sunday, the northbound I-275 ramp to Eureka (the airport entrance) will be closed. Airport access will be available on eastbound I-94 via the Merriman exit.

And the westbound Eureka ramp to northbound I-275 will be closed with traffic detoured via southbound I-275 and Sibley to northbound I-275.

Then, starting July 12, the Five Mile bridge over I-275 will be closed, with traffic detoured to Six Mile through late September. And the Eureka bridge will have one lane open in each direction through late August.

The affected communities in Wayne and Monroe counties include Ash, Canton, Huron and Van Buren townships, as well as the cities of Livonia, Plymouth and Romulus.

Work on this phase is slated to begin at 6 a.m. Tuesday and end in late fall, according to MDOT. The project's overall end date is scheduled for sometime in 2024.

Additional project information and updates will be available at www.Revive75.org.

