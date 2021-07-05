High waves make swimming, piers dangerous along Lake Michigan

The Detroit News

Swimming conditions in Lake Michigan from Muskegon north to Manistee will be dangerous today, especially this afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service says 3-5 waves are expected later today, creating dangerous conditions for swimmers and for anyone on piers along the lake in those areas.

The weather service says strong currents in Mason, Oceana and Muskegon counties can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.

The most dangerous conditions will be on the south side of piers.

Swimming is discouraged in Lake Michigan down to Holland, though waves won't be quite as high as points north. Caution is urged for any activity along the lake.

There is a slight chance for severe weather today in northern Lower Michigan, the National Weather Service says.

"The chance of a strong to severe storm is low but not zero, and is more likely to occur near and north of Muskegon, Big Rapids and Mount Pleasant," the weather service says.