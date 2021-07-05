Two wounded in parking lot shooting at Pontiac restaurant

Pontiac — Two people were injured in a shooting outside a restaurant on North Perry early Monday morning, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies reportedly responded to Altadona Coney Island about 2:47 a.m. Monday for a "shooting in progress," according to the sheriff's office.

A caller reported that he heard "multiple gunshots fired" while more than 20 people were in the diner's parking lot, prompting bystanders to flee the scene. Deputies reported finding two bullet holes in the glass of Altadona's door as well as "multiple spent shell casings" in the parking lot.

Two gunshot victims were taken to the emergency room of St. Joseph Hospital. One victim had been shot in the leg and foot, while the other was grazed by a bullet on his chest and arm area, deputies reported. Both victims — a 29-year-old man from Waterford Township and a 34-year-old man from Pontiac — were listed in stable condition.

The sheriff's office said that detectives started an investigation. Information about the shooter was listed as "unknown" by the agency as of Monday afternoon.

jgrzelewski@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @JGrzelewski