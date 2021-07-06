Man, woman dead after car goes into St. Clair River

An 83-year-old man and an 86-year-old woman died Sunday after their car went into the St. Clair River, Marine City police said.

Officers were alerted at about 11:15 p.m. to be on the lookout for a vehicle speeding east on Broadway, according to authorities. Responding officers were told a short time later that a vehicle was seen floating in the St. Clair River.

According to a preliminary investigation, the vehicle crashed through the steel guardrails at the river. Witnesses who were on a boat at the time of the crash told police they tried to reach the vehicle's occupants as it submerged into the water but couldn't.

Members of the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office Dive Team, the Algonac Fire Department and Marine City Fire Authority were called and began search and rescue efforts.

After authorities searched the water for nearly an hour, they located the vehicle. Dive team members recovered the two people in the car, a man and a woman.

